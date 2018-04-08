Three adults, one child displaced following Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Beechwood Cove Sunday afternoon, according to Virginia Beach Fire officials.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the home and fire coming from the kitchen.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes. Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen.

Officials say the fire was accidental in nature and no one was injured.

Three adults and one child have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the family.