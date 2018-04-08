Hampton Roads organization brings awareness to child abuse through pinwheels

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Champions for Children is using pinwheels to bring awareness to child abuse.

With April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the organization is using pinwheels, which they will be planting throughout the Hampton Roads area, as an “uplifting symbol of childhood.”

Champions for Children is located in Chesapeake, and will also be having a series of prevention training programs, which according to the organization, “will help all of us to become informed, aware and proactive in abuse prevention.”

To contact Champions of Children call: (757) 440-2749, or check out their website here.