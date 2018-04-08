Hampton Police looking for Burger King attempted robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need your help finding the suspect of an attempted business robbery.

On April 3 just after 1 a.m., police received a call in referenced to an attempted robbery that happened at a Burger King in the 3400 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect pulled out a gun and tried to get into the store. The suspect ran away when he was unable to get through the locked doors.

The suspect is described as a black male, medium complexion, 5’7–5’8, medium build, last seen wearing a black-hooded jacket with a white symbol, black gloves, black pants, black shoes, and a black cloth concealing the lower portion of his face.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.