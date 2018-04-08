Chesapeake’s voter registration ends April 9 for May 1 elections

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The voter registration deadline for the upcoming general and special elections in Chesapeake is Monday, April 9.

The May 1 general and special elections in the City of Chesapeake will be for mayor, school board and city council.

Absentee Ballot Applications (By Mail) are due by April 24, and the Absentee Voting (In Person) Deadline is April 28.

Registering to vote now would also make residents of Chesapeake eligible for the June 12 Primary Election for both the Democratic Party and Republican Party, for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

To see who is running in the May 1 general and special elections, click here.