70-year-old man dies in explosion at Pasquotank County home

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. – A 70-year-old man has passed away after an explosion Saturday at his home in the 100 block of Quaker Drive, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright.

Cartwright tells the Daily Advance the explosion’s impact lifted the roof and doors off of the garage, broke windows and melted siding at the back of the home.

According to the Daily Advance, Cartwright said witnesses told deputies that the victim went to his garage to get ready to cook something and was knocked back by the explosion. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as T.C. Oneyear, a retired U.S. Navy Master Chief and Vietnam War veteran.

Cartwright told the news outlet Oneyear’s wife was in the home at the time of the incident.

Officials are still investigating the incident.