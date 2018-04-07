Virginia Beach Taco Festival coming to Oceanfront in May

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Taco Festival is coming to the Oceanfront over Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The festival will feature some of the area’s best restaurants and food trucks serving up their $3 taco creations, along with live entertainment. There will also be a margarita beach bar, tequila sampling tent, chili pepper eating contest, face painters and more.

The event will take place on May 5 and May 6 starting at 1 p.m. at The Shack on 8th Street.

General admission tickets are $9.99 and a VIP admission ticket is $49.99. Click here for more info.