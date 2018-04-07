Va. Beach receives 39K in new funding to help end veteran homelessness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two federal agencies are sending money to Virginia Beach in efforts to end veteran homelessness.

According to the City of Virginia Beach, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), will be sending the city $31,161 in new funding to provide a permanent home for five additional veterans experiencing homelessness in Virginia Beach.

HUD Region III Regional Administrator Joseph DeFelice joined Hampton VA Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Priscilla Hankins in presenting Andrew Friedman, director of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation, with the ceremonial check at a ceremony at Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Friday morning.

Virginia Beach’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation is the local agency that will be given the money. The public housing agency is one of 13 that was awarded new funding totaling $693,962 for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The assistance is provided through HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program, which brings the total of HUD-VASH vouchers in Virginia Beach to 151.