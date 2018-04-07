First Warning Forecast: Falling temperatures, rain, wind and possible snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

*High Surf Advisory in effect for Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck, from 6 PM this evening until NOON Sunday.

*Wind Advisory in effect for Eastern Currituck from 6 PM this evening until 6 AM Sunday. Gusts up to 40 mph possible.

*Wind Advisory in effect for Outer Banks Dare County from 8 PM this evening until NOON Sunday. Gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Happy Saturday!

We're tracking rain, snow and wind today. It's going to be a great day to just stay indoors.

After a mild day Friday, we can expect some big changes today. A cold front will cross the region this morning. This front will usher in much colder air. Temperatures will start out in the mid and upper 50s this morning, and then fall into the low 40s this afternoon and into the 30s tonight. Expect showers to continue into the afternoon, along with windy conditions. 1"-2" inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts is possible. We will need to watch for a changeover from rain to sleet/snow by late afternoon and evening as the temperatures drop. Areas on the Peninsulas, Eastern Shore, and closer to I-95 have the best chance of seeing snow. Accumulation will be limited to less than 1”. The ground is very warm, so any accumulation isn't expected to last.

We're not only going to deal with the rain/snow, but the wind as well. Winds will be out of the north and northeast around 10-20 mph, with some higher gusts. It will be even windier on the Outer Banks. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph possible in the Outer Banks. Downed trees, power lines and power outages possible.

Rain/snow showers will continue overnight, then move out early Sunday morning. Sunday will start off mostly cloudy with gradual clearing throughout the day. The sunshine will be deceiving because temperatures will only warm to near 50 with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

We're not done with the rain just yet. Looks like a soggy and chilly start to the work week. Highs will only be in the 50s once again.

Another chance for rain on Tuesday, but a bit milder with highs in the 60s.

Finally, it looks like we'll start to dry out on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: LOW (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 2 (LOW)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.