NORFOLK, Va. – The Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is returning for another year!

The event takes place on May 5 and 6 at Town Point Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wine sampling ends at 4:30 p.m. and sales end at 5 p.m.

Thousands are expected to attend the event, which will include wine tastings from more than 30 Virginia wineries, live music and gourmet food.

Click here for ticket information.