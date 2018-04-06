Surry man found guilty of 2015 double homicide in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 24-year-old Surry man has been found guilty of two first-degree murder counts on Friday.

Tevin Johnson was found guilty of killing Adrian Holiday and Jeremy Taylor on March 19, 2015.

The 26-year-old and 23-year-old were killed at the Deer Run Apartments around 5 p.m. that day.

When police and first responders arrived, they found one of the victims lying in the middle of the street and the other was lying near a vehicle.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 5:34 p.m.

“They had no right to take him from me, no right,” says Adrian Holiday’s mother. “I need them to know that, and I need them to see that.”