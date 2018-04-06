Sheds destroyed in Newport News fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire that destroyed multiple sheds in the first block of Richland Drive Friday afternoon.

The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. The first unit to arrive at the scene found a large detached shed in the backyard in flames.

The fire extended to three additional buildings.

While battling the fire, crews also conducted a search and rescue of the shed and structures that were exposed. No victims were found and no injuries were reported.

Authorities called the fire under control at 3:27 p.m. The sheds suffered significantly damaged and were considered total losses. The main residence was not affected.

The cause of the fire was said to be due to a malfunctioning lawn mower that ignited leaves around the building.

