Norfolk Police investigating after man critically injured in stabbing

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 7900 block of Old Ocean View Road around 8:55 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken by paramedics to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.