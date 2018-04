NORFOLK, Va. – Crews with the Norfolk Fire Department are at the scene of a vacant building fire in the 6200 block of Northampton Boulevard Friday.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the fire occurred at the old dinner theater at Lake Wright. As of 9:30 p.m., the fire has been called under control.

The building will need to be demolished due to the extent of the damage.

