City of Norfolk launches new bike share program

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk is launching a new bike share program.

Norfolk is the first city in the Commonwealth and the fourth city in the country to launch the program, Pace.

Pace is a dockless bike share service and allows riders to locate bikes with their smartphones, and rent and return bikes at any public bike rack or a Pace bike rack.

The city plans to make as many as 250 bikes available through the program.

Right now, there are about a dozen docking stations in Downtown Norfolk, a few in Ghent, one near Norfolk State University and another near the Virginia Zoo.

Pace is supported through sponsorships and costs zero money to taxpayers. Current sponsors include Downtown Norfolk Council, Visit Norfolk, Sentara Healthcare, TRAFFIX, IPConfigure, Inc. and S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.