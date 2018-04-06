CBS ranks North Carolina one of the worst states for teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina is one of the states where teachers have it the worst, according to a story by CBS.

State educators earn just shy of $50,000 per year on average, slightly below the national figure, and according to the study, annual pay in the Tar Heel state has dropped almost 12 percent since 1999-2000. This is after adjusting for inflation.

The other states listed as the worst for teachers in the report were South Dakota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Colorado, and the national average for teachers pay in the U.S. is $58,950.

North Carolina’s tax cuts have also been problematic for teachers. According to the CBPP, North Carolina is among seven states that have both reduced general school funding and cut income taxes.

A North Carolina state teachers union is holding an advocacy day on May 16 to highlight concerns for teachers in the state.