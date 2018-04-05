One person found dead in Portsmouth apartment fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A person was found dead during an overnight apartment fire in Portsmouth, according to the city’s fire chief.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Nicholson Street around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

News 3 spoke with a tenant in the building.

He told us he woke to the smell of smoke and could see smoke in his apartment. When he opened the front door he said he saw flames coming from another unit.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently on scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

