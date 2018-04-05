× Police looking for suspect who stole guns from Chesapeake pawn shop

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are looking for a suspect who burglarized Pawns Unlimited on January 26.

The owners told News 3’s Aleah Hordges that surveillance video shows someone breaking through a window and using a bolt cutter to steal five guns worth $1,000 in total.

Police said the Chesapeake Crime Line is offering up to $1,000 and the Bureau of Alcohol and Tobacco Firearms and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

