ODU dean to become president of national engineering association

NORFOLK, Va. – Stephanie Adams will serve a one year term as president of the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE), after recently being chosen to serve by the organization.

Adams has held her position as dean of Old Dominion University’s Batten College of Engineering and Technology since July 2016, and is the first woman of color to do so at ODU.

“The literature tells you that people need to see themselves to know what’s possible. Being able to say from experience, ‘You can do this’ makes me excited to be a role model for engineering students from non-traditional populations,” said Adams about being a role model for others in the fields of science, technology, arts and math (STEAM).

Adams is currently president-elect for ASEE, and the date in which she will be sworn in to her position was not release.