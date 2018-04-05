HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson visits Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be in Norfolk Thursday.

He is planning to tour areas of the city with Mayor Kenneth Alexander that could quality as Opportunity Zones.

Opportunity Zones are part of a new program designed to encourage investment in low-income urban and rural communities across the country using Opportunity Funds. The concept is the first new community development tax incentive program since the Clinton Administration.

The former surgeon was tapped to be the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development after Trump won the U.S. presidential election in November 2016.

Carson ran against President Donald Trump in the Republican primary before the general election.