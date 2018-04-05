× First Warning Forecast: A breezy, spring-like day to end the work week

We’ve seen plenty of sunshine today, unfortunately it wasn’t too warm. High pressure will continue to keep us dry through Friday. High pressure will slide off the coast overnight and Friday. This will bring in some milder air. Temperatures won’t be as cold overnight with lows in the low 40s.

A much warmer day on tap for the end of the work week. Highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 15-20 mph, with some higher guests.

Big changes for the weekend. A strong cold front will cross the region on Saturday along with an area of low pressure. This is going to bring us some messy weather. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 50s Saturday morning but fall into the low 40s by the afternoon. It will still be windy with shifting winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph. Saturday is looking soggy with widespread rain and cloudy skies. As temperatures drop into the 30s overnight, some snow could mix in. Little to no accumulation is expected.

A much better, but cooler day on tap for Sunday. More sunshine, but it will still be chilly and breezy. Highs will only reach the low 50s, about 15 degrees below normal.

We will start off the next work week in the 50s with another chance of rain.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

