Award-winning play in Norfolk looks to get you thinking and talking on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - The Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Disgraced" sits you at the table for delectable drama where secrets are exposed and prejudices unearthed.

At a dinner party hosted by a Pakistani-American lapsed Muslim and his Caucasian wife and attended by his African-American law partner and her Jewish husband, tensions rise when conversation turns to religion, politics, and Islamophobia.

We talk with one of the cast and the director about the show.

Disgraced

April 7-22

Wells Theatre, Norfolk

Presented by Virginia Stage Company

vastage.org