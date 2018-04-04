Waterside District to hold ‘May the 4th Be With You’ bar crawl

NORFOLK, Va. – Are you one with the force? Is the force one with you?

On Friday, May 4 from 5-9 p.m., Waterside District will hold an “interstellar” party for fans of George Lucas’ iconic franchise. The day is observed as Star Wars Day within the fandom.

The event is a partnership between Waterside District, Blue Moon TapHouse, The Market and PBR District.

A $25 ticket package will get you a stadium-style themed cup, two drink tickets, a light saber and drink specials until 9 p.m.

Guests age 21 and up are welcome to attend, no matter if you belong to the light or the dark side or if you support the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Empire.

