Virginia Beach woman arrested for threatening to bomb 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach woman was arrested Wednesday for a bomb hoax, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Authorities say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the woman walked into a 7-Eleven store in the 2200 block of Pleasure House Road and placed a device on the counter, telling the clerk it was a bomb and threatening to blow up the store. Investigators later determined that the device was not a bomb.

The woman has been charged with threatening to bomb and possession of a hoax device. She remains in custody at the Virginia Beach Jail.

Investigators have not released the woman’s identity or a motive for the hoax.

