Norfolk City Manager proposes raising taxes

NORFOLK, Va. - City Manager Doug Smith has proposed raising taxes in his budget plan for next year.

"This budget is bold," Smith told city council members during his presentation on Tuesday.

Smith proposed raising the real estate tax by ten-cents to help cover costs related to schools, technology, employee raises, redeveloping the St. Paul's area, and preventing a budget cut at the police department. If approved the rate would increase to $1.25 per $100 of assessed value.

Mayor Kenny Alexander emphasized much work still has to be done. "This is a proposal," he said. "The manager proposes a budget. We will then dispose of the budget and have deliberations."

Residents will have a chance to weigh in on the budget during two public hearings on Wednesday April 18 at 6 pm at Granby High School and on May 10 at 6 pm. There are also budget work sessions on April 10, April 24, May 3, May 8, May 10, and May 15. Then, city council is scheduled to vote on May 22.