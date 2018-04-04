Man extradited back to Virginia Beach for intentionally setting fire to home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection to a case of arson at a home in the 3300 block of Dam Neck Road.

Firefighters with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to scene of the incident around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. They entered the home to find a small fire burning in the kitchen. It did not spread beyond the place of origin and was quickly extinguished.

Investigators determined that the man who lived in the house intentionally set the fire. He was not at home when firefighters arrived.

Authorities have confirmed that the man is in custody after being picked up by authorities in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. He will be extradited back to Virginia Beach and charged with arson to an occupied dwelling.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

Download the News 3 app for updates.