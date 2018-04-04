A look inside the newly updated Book Mobile on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Book Mobile has been serving underprivileged communities for over 60 years and shows no signs of slowing down. After a recent renovation, it's better than ever.

It’s probably the coolest library you’ve ever seen.

Decked out with a bright mural, an awning, it circulates over 15-thousand books and materials each year and it’s all on four wheels.

“You kind of can’t miss us rolling down the streets,” Kelly Straub said.

The first book mobile was launched in 1956.

This book mobile has been around since 1999 and now has a brand-new facelift to show off.

Now the book mobile is back and ready to hit the road.

“Looking at preschools where it may be difficult to round up a bunch of little ones. We can take it to them. We also take it to seniors who may not have the opportunity to go into a branch,” Straub.

When you see the book mobile just stop by and grab a book to check out like a normal library.

If you visit the book mobile and find a book that you want to take home but don’t have a library card that’s okay you can get one made on the bus.

“They can come in and check out a book and the book mobile comes back to their stop every two weeks so they just bring the book back when we come to visit them,” Straub said.

Next Wednesday April 11th you can grab something to read on the book mobile during a special four-stop tour for national bookmobile day.

9a.m Norfolk City Hall

11 a.m Old Dominion University Webb Center

1:30 p.m Naval Station NEX

3:30 p.m Workforce Development Center

For more info, visit NorfolkPublicLibrary.org.