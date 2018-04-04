2nd Annual Crush N’ Run supports Camp Grom and locals with disabilities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – How far would you go for an Orange Crush? Waterman’s, Chix and the Shack are challenging all Crush Lovers to push their limits in an all-out, crushin’ good 5K Beach Run.

The 2nd Annual Crush N’ Run supports Camp Grom, a therapeutic sports camp for wounded warriors, families of the fallen and adults and children with disabilities.

The 5K and Beach Run start Saturday, April 7th at 12:30pm. The course starts on the beach at 7th and runs down the oceanfront to the Virginia Beach Boardwalk on 30th.

The Crush N’ Run After Party will have plenty of crushes, live bands, DJs and lawn games at the Shack until 8pm.

Registration is still open and is $50 per runner. Click here for more details!