Virginia Beach’s Bucky Hodges ‘Jets’ to new NFL team

NEW YORK – Bucky is Big Apple-bound.

Tight end Bucky Hodges, a Salem High School alumnus, has signed a free agent contract with the NFL’s New York Jets.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Hodges, the former Virginia Tech standout, was waived injured by the Vikings last September. He spent six weeks on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. He’s yet to appear in an NFL regular season game.

As a Hokie, Hodges caught 133 passes for 1,747 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons.