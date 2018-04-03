Tim Kaine kicks off reelection campaign with stops in Hampton Roads

Democratic Nominee for Vice President Tim Kaine speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2016. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. – Sen. Tim Kaine is kicking off his campaign for reelection with events all across the Commmonwealth this week, including in Hampton Roads.

Kaine is scheduled to hold a rally with Gov. Ralph Northam and other Democratic leaders at Norfolk this afternoon. Later in the day, he will hold events on the Peninsula.

Kaine, a former governor and candidate for Vice President, is seeking his second term in the US Senate.

He faces three challengers on the Republican side: Corey Stewart, EW Jackson, and Nick Freitas. “We’ll support whoever the voters give us,” said Garren Shipley from the Republican National Committee.

Kaine does not have a Democratic challenger. The primary is scheduled for June and then the General Election will be held in November.