Tim Kaine kicks off reelection campaign with stops in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Sen. Tim Kaine is kicking off his campaign for reelection with events all across the Commmonwealth this week, including in Hampton Roads.

Kaine is scheduled to hold a rally with Gov. Ralph Northam and other Democratic leaders at Norfolk this afternoon. Later in the day, he will hold events on the Peninsula.

Kaine, a former governor and candidate for Vice President, is seeking his second term in the US Senate.

He faces three challengers on the Republican side: Corey Stewart, EW Jackson, and Nick Freitas. “We’ll support whoever the voters give us,” said Garren Shipley from the Republican National Committee.

Kaine does not have a Democratic challenger. The primary is scheduled for June and then the General Election will be held in November.