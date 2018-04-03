Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill to deploy Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. – The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) will leave Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday for a scheduled deployment.

The ship will head to the Navy’s 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

Most recently, the ship participated in COMPUTEX (Computer Training Unit Exercise) alongside several ships and air squadrons, including the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group.

Their last major deployment was in 2015.