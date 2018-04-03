Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill to deploy Thursday

170919-N-EO381-030
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 19, 2017) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) prepares to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) Sept. 19, 2017. Winston S. Churchill, homeported in Norfolk, Va., is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins/Released)
NORFOLK, Va. – The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) will leave Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday for a scheduled deployment.
The ship will head to the Navy’s 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.
Most recently, the ship participated in COMPUTEX (Computer Training Unit Exercise) alongside several ships and air squadrons, including the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group.
Their last major deployment was in 2015.
36.850769
-76.285873