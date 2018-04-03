Langley to lead development of NASA’s new supersonic test plane

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new plane under development could change the way we fly.

On Tuesday in Washington D.C., NASA announced its plans to build an experimental aircraft called a Low-Boom Flight Demonstrator (LBFD).

The effort will be led from NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton.

The LBFD is new technology for the testing of quiet supersonic flight, which could lead to changes that would allow for supersonic flight over land.

In February 2016, NASA signed a contract for the initial design of the LBFD concept and last year, Langley tested a 15 percent scale model of the vehicle, although it’s unclear how close that model is to the winning design.

The announcement was made at NASA headquarters.