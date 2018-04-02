Stealthy Navy ship docks at Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. – A unique U.S. Navy vessel docked at Town Point Park in Norfolk on Monday, generating some curiosity from passersby.

The ship is an M80 Stiletto, a carbon fiber stealth vessel originally built as an experiment for the Department of Defense. It’s operated by the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Research has revealed that the ship doesn’t have a particular role in the fleet, as it is still considered an experimental ship being tested for a variety of purposes.

Previous uses have included a job for NASA picking up a test payload after a rocket launch from Wallops Island and a stint in Colombia aiding in the war on drugs with a capture of 1,800 pounds of cocaine.

The ship is revolutionary with its intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance systems, mine clearing equipment, fast speeds and ability to travel in shallow water.