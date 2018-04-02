Residents displaced, firefighter injured by early Monday house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A fire at a house in Suffolk early Monday has left two residents without a home.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a home in the 8000 block of Stuart Drive at 1:44 a.m.

Battalion Chief Demetri Wilson advised that upon arrival at the single story ranch firefighters found heavy flames showing from the back of the house with flames extending into the attic.

The fire was called under control at 3:24 a.m.

The two residents of the home had evacuated before firefighters arrived.

One firefighter was injured while fighting the fire. He received emergency medical assessment and treatment at the scene before being taken to Sentara Obici Hospital for further evaluation.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced occupants.

Responding units from Suffolk Fire & Rescue included Engines 2, 4, 7 and 8, Rescue 1, Medic 7, Battalion 1, EMS-1, Safety 1 and Rehab 6.

Mutual aid was provided by the Carrsville Volunteer Fire Department with a Tanker Truck and Medic.

The Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.