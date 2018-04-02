ODU basebell walks off with wild inside-the-park home run against Middle Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Kyle Battle hit a walkoff, inside-the-park home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Old Dominion an 8-7 victory over Middle Tennessee on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at the Bud Metheny Complex.

The win gave Old Dominion (10-16, 3-6 C-USA) its sixth straight win on a Sunday, all of which have helped ODU avoid a series sweep.

With the game tied 7-7, Battle drove a deep ball to center field. Middle Tennessee (16-12, 5-4 C-USA) center fielder Darien Prewett was unable to make a play on the ball at the warning track and Battle just beat the relay home to give the Monarchs their second walkoff win of the season.

For Battle (2-5, HR, RBI), it was his second walkoff hit of the season and the third of his career.

In a back-and-forth game, Culver Lamb (3-4, 3B, HR, 4 RBI) also had a big day at the plate for the Monarchs, while Erik Stock (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K) earned the victory on the mound.

Brian Morley (3-4, RBI) and Matt Schwarz (2-5, R) also notched multi-hit games for the Monarchs.

Up next, the Monarchs head to Virginia on Tuesday in midweek action. First pitch is at 5 p.m. ET.