Newport News man accused of punching ex-girlfriend in face, stabbing her with hair pick

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man has been charged with malicious wounding an assault on a family member following an incident with his ex-girlfriend, according to police.

On March 27, officers patrolling the area of Stoney Brooke Shopping Center in the 15000 block of Warwick Boulevard were flagged down by IHOP employees. The employees told officers an employee was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Regis Wright.

The victim, 21, said she and her ex were having an argument at her house when he pushed her over a table and punched her in the face. He then stabbed her with a hair pick, left the residence and drove away.

The woman drove to her workplace, IHOP, to get help.

Medics treated the victim at the restaurant, but she refused to go to a hospital.

Pictures of her injuries were taken. Wright was found at a local motel and arrested.