Man who supplied Chesapeake drug dealer with “King of Death” sentenced to 37 years

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man was sentenced Monday to 37 years behind bars for supplying a Chesapeake drug dealer with heroin and fentanyl known as “King of Death.”

Court documents say Rashad Clark supplied Chesapeake ringleader Erskine Dawson Jr. with heroin and fentanyl from September to December 2016 while co-supplier Kenneth Stuart, also known as “Bones” or “Brutal,” was locked up on state charges.

Clark hid the drugs in stuffed animals and trafficked them from New Jersey to Virginia, where he would stay for days at a time to oversee Dawson’s operation, which was based out of a Studios 4 Less motel in Virginia Beach.

Clark supplied Dawson with thousands of wax baggies filled with heroin and fentanyl stamped with labels like “King of Death,” “Last Call,” “Mad Max,” “Bentley,” “No Evil,” “Black Dynamite,” “Superman,” “Tango Cash,” “Moneybag,” “Tower of Power,” and “Steph Curry.”

Clark’s products were linked to overdoses and deaths of users in Hampton Roads in 2016. He pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl, and Furanylfentanyl resulting in death.

Federal authorities say the DEA in partnership with officers from the Virginia Beach and Chesapeake police departments executed search warrants on motels in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Norfolk, made arrests, and seized guns and over 1,800 wax baggies of heroin and fentanyl.

From September to December 2016 over $70,000 cash was deposited by members of this conspiracy into a Wells Fargo account controlled by Clark, added federal authorities.

Seven of the eight co-conspirators have been sentenced. Kenneth Stuart faces a mandatory life term of imprisonment when he is sentenced on April 24.