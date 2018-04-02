Hampton Roads gas prices go up 13 cents within two weeks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Have you noticed higher gas prices recently? Since spring began, Virginia is experiencing an 11 cent increase just inside of two weeks–34 cents more than last year at this time.

Hampton Roads average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.48, 13 cents more than two weeks ago and a 36 cent difference from last year.

Forty-nine other states are seeing the same price increase as the market continues to purge winter-blend gasoline to make room for summer storage, according to AAA.

“Today, only 38 percent of U.S. gas stations are selling gasoline for $2.50 or less and that percentage will likely dwindle in coming weeks,” said Georjeane Blumling, AAA spokesperson. “The holiday weekend, strong demand and preparation for summer gasoline are all factors that have driven and will continue to drive higher gas prices into early spring.”