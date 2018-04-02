Elderly woman dies following Hampton apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. – An 85-year-old woman died after an apartment caught fire in the 100 block of Martha Lee Drive, according to Hampton Fire officials.

The fire happened on April 1 around 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, officials say, but appears to be accidental. The affected apartment is uninhabitable due to the extent of the damage.

The woman was taken from the scene and died in the hospital later that evening. Her exact cause of death is not known and will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.