An inspirational young woman helping local homeless on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Mariah Smith tells the story of how she started life - born and abandoned on Christmas Eve 24 years ago - and how she hasn't let that stop her from giving back to her neighbors through a non-profit started when she was only 17.

Through Blankets For the Homeless (www.blanketsforthehomeless.org) Mariah has been making a difference in her community. In the last 6 years she has handed out more than 160,000 blankets and lunches along with a range of other needs such as sleeping bags, coats, clothes, socks, hoodies, hats, scarves, gloves, sweatshirts, backpacks, Jeans, shoes, tents, rain ponchos, bug spray, sunscreen, summer clothes, baby wipes, and more.