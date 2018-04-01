Smartmouth Brewing Co. hosting CrossFit classes in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Smartmouth Brewing Co. is hosting CrossFit classes provided by Corey Coleman from CrossFit Little Creek on the third Sunday of each month at 10 a.m.

“You can expect to perform everyday functional movements mixed in a new and challenging format,” Smartmouth said on the event’s Facebook page.

There will be variations of push-ups, lunges and other body weight movements. If you’re a beginner, don’t worry–the classes are for people of all skill and fitness levels.

The free-hour long class is open to every who shows up ready to participate. After the class, participants can unwind with an ice cold beer.

The classes are free, but donations are requested to benefit local waterways charities.