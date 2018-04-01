Newport News police investigating fatal stabbing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 39-year-old Newport News woman has died after being stabbed Sunday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. police responded to the 100 Block of Louise Drive. They found a woman that had been stabbed multiple times and later she was pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect is a black male and the investigation is active. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Newport News Crimeline at 1 -888- LOCK-U-UP.

