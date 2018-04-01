Fugitive who murdered woman in her driveway captured in North Carolina

Stone Mountain, GA (WGCL) — A fugitive who murdered his girlfriend two days ago, was captured Sunday morning in North Carolina.

DeKalb County Police were monitoring the use of Keitran Foots cell phone when they noticed cellular activity in Granville County.

Local deputies discovered the fugitive in a parking lot motel, but were unable to apprehend him as he fled the scene.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies received a call from a person stating Foots was hiding underneath a carport at a residence in Vance County.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody from the residence, and is awaiting extradition in the Granville County Detention Center.

The search for Foots began Friday morning after he fatally shot the mother of his children in the driveway of their home in Stone Mountain.

Authorities tell CBS46 he fired several gunshots into his girlfriend Sharika Bowman’s vehicle in the 4700 block of Wyndam Drive around 10:45 a.m.

Multiple rounds struck 35-year-old Bowman. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her 16-year-old son was in the home at the time of the incident and he called 911.

Foots fled the scene in a black 2012 Hyundai Genesis.