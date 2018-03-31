Va. Beach City Public Schools announces Teacher of the Year finalist

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools has announced the five finalist for its 2019 Citywide Teacher of the Year.

According to VBCPS, the award is given through the continuing Great Dreams Need Great Teachers campaign.

The Teacher of the Year selection committee will interview the finalist and narrow the decision down to one.

VBCPS will announce the winner at the Teacher of the Year dinner hosted by the Virginia Beach Education Foundation on May 3.

The five finalist for 2019 Citywide Teacher of the Year are: