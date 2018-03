Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch set the table for Saturday's NCAA men's basketball national semifinals at the Final Four in San Antonio - including how Loyola's Sister Jean is handling her international fame.

Plus, Mitch spotlights a local golfer who's gone from the operating room to golf's greatest stage.