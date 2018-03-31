NASA invests in technology for future space exploration

NASA will be investing money into technology that they hope will help with future space exploration.

According to a NASA press release, this includes meteoroid impact detection, space telescope swarms and small orbital debris mapping technologies.

“The NIAC program gives NASA the opportunity to explore visionary ideas that could transform future NASA missions by creating radically better or entirely new concepts while engaging America’s innovators and entrepreneurs as partners in the journey,” said Jim Reuter, acting associate administrator of NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate. “The concepts can then be evaluated for potential inclusion into our early stage technology portfolio.”

NASA selected 25 early stage technology proposals as part of the agencies 2018 NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC). Some of which, have already been apart of Phase 1 projects, but made it to Phase 2.

NASA believes that these projects, which cover a wide range of innovations, could have the potential to revolutionize space exploration, as well as transform future human and robotic exploration missions.

Below are a list of projects being funded by NASA through this program:

Projects in Phase 1:

Shapeshifters from Science Fiction to Science Fact: Globetrotting from Titan’s Rugged Cliffs to its Deep Seafloors

Aliakbar Aghamohammadi, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Pasadena, California

Biobot: Innovative Offloading of Astronauts for More Effective Exploration

David Akin, University of Maryland, College Park

Lofted Environmental and Atmospheric Venus Sensors (LEAVES)

Jeffrey Balcerski, Ohio Aerospace Institute, Cleveland

Meteoroid Impact Detection for Exploration of Asteroids (MIDEA)

Sigrid Close, Stanford University, California

On-Orbit, Collision-Free Mapping of Small Orbital Debris

Christine Hartzell, University of Maryland, College Park

Marsbee – Swarm of Flapping Wing Flyers for Enhanced Mars Exploration

Chang-kwon Kang, University of Alabama, Huntsville

Rotary Motion Extended Array Synthesis (R-MXAS)

John Kendra, Leidos, Inc., Reston, Virginia

PROCSIMA: Diffractionless Beamed Propulsion for Breakthrough Interstellar Missions

Chris Limbach, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, College Station

SPARROW: Steam Propelled Autonomous Retrieval Robot for Ocean Worlds

Gareth Meirion-Griffith, JPL

BALLET: Balloon Locomotion for Extreme Terrain

Hari Nayar, JPL

Myco-Architecture off Planet: Growing Surface Structures at Destination

Lynn Rothscild, NASA’s Ames Research Center, Moffett Field, California

Modular Active Self-Assembling Space Telescope Swarms

Dmitry Savransky, Cornell University, Ithaca, New York

Astrophysics and Technical Study of a Solar Neutrino Spacecraft

Nickolas Solomey, Wichita State University, Kansas

Advanced Diffractive MetaFilm Sailcraft

Grover Swartzlander, Rochester Institute of Technology, New York

Spectrally-Resolved Synthetic Imaging Interferometer

Jordan Wachs, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation, Boulder, Colorado

Radioisotope Positron Propulsion

Ryan Weed, Positron Dynamics, Livermore, California

Phase 2 projects that were previously in Phase 1:

Pulsed Fission-Fusion (PuFF) Propulsion Concept

Robert Adams, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Alabama

A Breakthrough Propulsion Architecture for Interstellar Precursor Missions

John Brophy, JPL

Kilometer Space Telescope (KST)

Devon Crowe, Raytheon, El Segundo, California

Dismantling Rubble Pile Asteroids with AoES (Area-of-Effect Soft-bots)

Jay McMahon, University of Colorado, Boulder

Triton Hopper: Exploring Neptune’s Captured Kuiper Belt Object

Steven Oleson, NASA’s Glenn Research Center, Cleveland

Spacecraft Scale Magnetospheric Protection from Galactic Cosmic Radiation

John Slough, MSNW, LLC, Redmond, Washington

Direct Multipixel Imaging and Spectroscopy of an Exoplanet with a Solar Gravity Lens Mission

Slava Turyshev, JPL

NIMPH: Nano Icy Moons Propellant Harvester

Michael VanWoerkom, ExoTerra Resource, Littleton, Colorado

Mach Effect for in space propulsion: Interstellar mission

James Woodward, Space Studies Institute, Inc., Mojave, California