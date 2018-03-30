× World War II hero to be awarded Medal of Honor by President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – World War II First-Lieutenant Garlin M. Conner will recive the Medal of Honor posthumously for his actions in January 1945.

President Donald J. Trump will present the award when the World War II hero’s wife, Pauiline Lyda Wells Conner, and other family members, join Trump at the White House in remembrance of Lieutenant Garlin.

Conner is being awarded the Medal of Honor for putting himself in harms way while helping to direct artillery fire.

Conner was serving as an intelligence officer with the Headquarters Company, 3d Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3d Infantry Division, when he moved from a safe position to one that put himself 30 yards ahead of his Allied defensive force, and in the line of enemy fire. Doing so though allowed Conner’s to more efficiently direct artillery fire.

Despite the enemy coming within five miles of his position, Conner’s braved the danger and held his position for a period of three hours, and played a big part in repelling assaulting enemy infantry and armor.

On March 1, 1941, Conner joined the U.S. Army, and was sent to Fort Lewis, Washington, for training.

While serving in World War II, Conner saw action in North Africa, prior to assaulting Sicily, and subsequently the Italian mainland during the division’s push into continental Europe, according to a White House press release.

Conner was discharged from the Army on June 22, 1945.