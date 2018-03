Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As Easter approaches, too many people want to give bunnies as gifts. But estimates are as many as 500,000 rabbits are euthanized in the US each year. And the lucky of these fad furry friends end up surrendered to shelters.

We talk with folks from The Bunny Hutch/ Climates Rescue (www.TheBunnyHutch.org) about real bunnies and what we need to consider before taking one on as a pet.