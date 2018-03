Outstanding work yesterday evening during a joint operation between Portsmouth PD and DEA as they recovered 4.5 ounces of heroin and $1,924 in U.S. Currency. #Proud — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) March 30, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Law enforcement with the Portsmouth Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency, recovered multiple ounces of heroin on Thursday.

