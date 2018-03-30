Police seize $43K in cash, baggies of cocaine in northern Virginia drug bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) – CBS 6 reports that a man has been arrested after police say a traffic stop in Fairfax County led to a drug bust, where officers discovered more than $40,000 in cash and cocaine.

Police said the incident started when officers from the West Springfield District Station’s Neighborhood Patrol Unit stopped a car for defective equipment.

During the stop, officers suspected there could be drugs in the car. Police say their K9 Lobo alerting his handler that he smelled something.