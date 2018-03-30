Middlesex County man killed in single vehicle crash

MIDDLESEX Co, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that has left one man dead in Middlesex County, Thursday night.

Officials say that at approximately 9:15 p.m. a Middlesex County deputy observed a 2012 Dodge Durango traveling at a high rate of speed in a 55 MPH speed zone.

As the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop and activate his emergency equipment, the deputy temporarily lost sight of the vehicle. When the deputy caught up with the vehicle, the vehicle had crashed at the intersection of General Puller Highway and Stampers Bay Road, says a release.

The Virginia State Police was called to the scene by Middlesex County Sheriffs Office to investigate the incident.

The 2012 Dodge Durango was driven by 27-year-old Aaron Michael Zalocha of Middlesex County.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Mr. Zalocha crossed over the center lane of travel, ran off the roadway into a ditch, striking a culvert which caused the vehicle to overturn and eject Mr. Zalocha. Zalocha was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the accident.